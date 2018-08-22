Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 16,439 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

