Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

