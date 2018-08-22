Lynx (LYNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Lynx (CURRENCY:LYNX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Lynx has a total market cap of $0.00 and $914.00 worth of Lynx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lynx has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lynx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lynx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00858197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002527 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001397 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lynx Profile

Lynx (LYNX) is a HPoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Lynx’s total supply is 77,871,804,251 coins. The Reddit community for Lynx is /r/LYNX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lynx’s official Twitter account is @GetlynxIo. The official website for Lynx is getlynx.io.

Lynx Coin Trading

Lynx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lynx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lynx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lynx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lynx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lynx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.