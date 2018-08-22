Mabvax Therapeutics (MBVX) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Mabvax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MBVX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mabvax Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 42.9425491374292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mabvax Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBVX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mabvax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.27.

About Mabvax Therapeutics

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary human monoclonal antibody products and vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company has a pipeline of human monoclonal antibody products based on the protective immune responses generated by patients who have been immunized against targeted cancers.

