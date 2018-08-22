Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 52,170 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

