Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $2,515,943. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

