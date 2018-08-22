Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

