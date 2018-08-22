Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Major Shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie Purchases 15,911 Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 15,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $728,246.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ltd Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 7,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $321,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 65,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $2,910,050.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 45,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $2,002,500.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 66,523 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.93 per share, with a total value of $3,055,401.39.

On Monday, August 6th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 126,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $5,789,700.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 51,922 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.56 per share, with a total value of $2,365,566.32.

On Monday, July 30th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 50,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $2,284,000.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 14,812 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $666,095.64.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 74,487 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $3,346,700.91.

On Thursday, July 19th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 79,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.88 per share, with a total value of $3,545,520.00.

MIC opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 136,152 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 57,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

