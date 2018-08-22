Madcoin (MDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Madcoin (CURRENCY:MDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Madcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Madcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Madcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Madcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004803 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00236023 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002041 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Madcoin Profile

Madcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2014. Madcoin’s total supply is 10,004,820 coins. The official website for Madcoin is madcoin.life. Madcoin’s official Twitter account is @MDCTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Madcoin Coin Trading

Madcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Madcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Madcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Madcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

