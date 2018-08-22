Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

