Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$11,118.00.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total value of C$16,100.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Raymond Heung sold 1,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total value of C$3,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Raymond Heung sold 12,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$39,184.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Raymond Heung sold 8,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$26,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Raymond Heung sold 4,700 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$14,852.00.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$4.05 on Wednesday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.68.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 127.88%. The company had revenue of C$7.58 million during the quarter.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,555,238 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 146,331 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

