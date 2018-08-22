Madrona Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 6.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

