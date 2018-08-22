MAG Silver (MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.22

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.22 and last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 184328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

