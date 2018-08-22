Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Position Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $135,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $165,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. 1,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

