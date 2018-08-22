Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,918 Porter Bancorp, Inc. (LMST)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Porter Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Porter Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Porter Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 86.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter.

About Porter Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

