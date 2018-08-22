Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,207,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,073,000 after buying an additional 384,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,742,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First American Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after buying an additional 349,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,549,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.