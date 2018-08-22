Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 49.5487641197303 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

