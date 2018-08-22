Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 532,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,180,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,468.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,515,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 58,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

