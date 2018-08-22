Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $641,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,589,588.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,900 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $906,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 396,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,070,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,201 shares of company stock valued at $19,095,898 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “$141.80” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

