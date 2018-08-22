Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRLN. BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other Marlin Business Services news, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $51,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 19.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 49.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 26.20%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

