Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MMH stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Marshall Motor has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.35).

About Marshall Motor

Marshall Motor Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides car and commercial vehicle sale, leasing, vehicle, and other related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Retail and Leasing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale and servicing of motor vehicles and the provision of ancillary services.

