Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

