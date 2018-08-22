Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,510 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $504,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,073.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.45.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.