MassRoots (MSRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

MSRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 104,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,276. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace.

