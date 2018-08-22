Master Swiscoin Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (MSCN)

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Master Swiscoin has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Master Swiscoin has a total market cap of $46,471.00 and $355.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00263369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00146940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032286 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Coin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. The official website for Master Swiscoin is www.swisopensource.com.

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

