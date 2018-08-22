Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 27,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 879,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,745,000 after acquiring an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $7,023,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 631,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Mastercard stock opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.