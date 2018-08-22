MCAN Mortgage (MKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.52

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.52, with a volume of 14102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Ian Sutherland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$162,180.00. Insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $238,048 over the last ninety days.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. It issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. The company focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

