Mcclain Value Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Vistra Energy accounts for about 5.7% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Vistra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vistra Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 40.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.22.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

