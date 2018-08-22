McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 311.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in McKesson by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

