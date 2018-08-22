Mediazest (MDZ) Trading Up 11.1%

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 7,714,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

About Mediazest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company operates through Project, Service/Maintenance, and MediaZest Ventures divisions. It offers its products to retailers and brand owners for communicating with customers to enhance sales and brand awareness.

