Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $1.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $1.29 million. Mediwound reported sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 million to $3.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $14.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 210.90% and a negative net margin of 783.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediwound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,779. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mediwound by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mediwound by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,098,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mediwound by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

