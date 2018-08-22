Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,149,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

