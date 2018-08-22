MEI Pharma (MEIP) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 651,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 287,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, COO David M. Urso sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $34,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $120,309.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 167.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

