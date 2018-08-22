MergeCoin Price Tops $0.20 (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One MergeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MergeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. MergeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00148594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MergeCoin Profile

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com.

Buying and Selling MergeCoin

MergeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MergeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MergeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

