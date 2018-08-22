Methanex (MX) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.85

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$97.85 and last traded at C$96.78, with a volume of 141089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from C$42.95 to C$43.68 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.24.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C$0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Methanex news, insider Kevin Price sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.72, for a total value of C$74,916.20. Also, Director Paul Daoust sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$837,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,908.

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

