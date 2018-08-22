Microsoft (MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $118.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

MSFT stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $828.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,183,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,086,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,636,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,959,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786,483 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,684,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,776,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,855,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,919 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,863,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

