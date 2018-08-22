Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Director Russell R. French Sells 4,993 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,351,000 after buying an additional 1,906,796 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 490.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,670,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,144,000 after buying an additional 1,387,389 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,435,000 after buying an additional 1,061,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 754,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $74,941,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

