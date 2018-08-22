Mincoin Price Tops $0.0105 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Mincoin has a market cap of $49,473.00 and $41.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mincoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00862226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002587 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012484 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,729,083 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

