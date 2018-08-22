Mistras Group Inc (MG) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

MG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 44,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $73,093.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $7,036,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,244,313 shares in the company, valued at $224,555,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

