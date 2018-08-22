Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 629,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 93.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 267,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,760,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,638,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 77,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Prologis by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 147,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,194. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

