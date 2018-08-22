Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 396,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

