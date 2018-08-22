MKM Partners Analysts Give TJX Companies (TJX) a $120.00 Price Target

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has been given a $120.00 price target by analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 245,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

