Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.33

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 132024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,820,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,166,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,262,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 528,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,417 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 60.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,915,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 719,178 shares during the period.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

