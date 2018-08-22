Monaco Trading Down 16% This Week (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monaco has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Monaco token can now be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00273207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00149053 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, DDEX, Livecoin, BigONE, YoBit, Qryptos, IDEX, Liqui, Coinrail, Bithumb, Bittrex, ABCC, Coinnest, Upbit, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

