MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share on Monday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

MONDY stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

