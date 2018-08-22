Mondi Plc (MNDI) Announces €0.21 Dividend

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 2,159 ($27.60) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,684 ($21.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,145 ($27.42).

Get Mondi alerts:

MNDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,243.64 ($28.68) to GBX 2,475 ($31.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,390.71 ($30.56).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.