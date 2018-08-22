Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,120,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,447,000 after buying an additional 1,752,824 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $80,530,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,621,000 after buying an additional 1,418,331 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,867,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after buying an additional 875,087 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,471.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 875,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 856,598 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

