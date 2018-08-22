Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYGN. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,790.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 70,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $3,030,415.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,014,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

