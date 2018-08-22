Motco Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Motco cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 7,384,919 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $196,407,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after buying an additional 2,054,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after buying an additional 1,991,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 1,814,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

