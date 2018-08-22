Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $2,546,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 456,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 108,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 84,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $30.16.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

